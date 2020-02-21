Manatee County man arrested for allegedly threatening neighbors with AR-15

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man is facing charges after deputies say he threatened his neighbors with an AR-15.
On Thursday, deputies were called to the 900 block of Mill Creek Road. There, they say a man told them that his neighbor, 66-year-old Michael Boston, had come to his front door, angry that there were ruts in his lawn and blaming him for the damage.
The man told deputies they got into a verbal argument before Boston’s girlfriend tried to get him to return to their home. That’s when the man says Boston began yelling that he was going to “shoot that motherf*****” and pointing at him.
While this was happening, a woman inside the home saw the interaction and called 911. When she looked out the front window, she says she saw Boston coming back to the home with an AR-15 in his hands.
She locked the door and retreated to the back of the house. She says she heard loud bangs on the front door, which meant Boston had come into a screened-in area to access the door.
When deputies arrived, Boston was back in his home and both his neighbors were in their home. Boston was identified by his neighbors as the man who threatened them and deputies say Boston made admissions at the scene.
Boston was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.