Man who tried to blame his 80-year-old father for child porn downloads sentenced to 20 years in prison

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man who was convicted last month on 79 counts of possession of child pornography will spend the next 20 years in prison.
William Brian Slider, 57, was arrested in June 2019, after agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found an IP address connected to Slider’s home had downloaded 79 videos. The videos were found on a laptop in Slider’s living room and many depicted sexual battery on young children.
During the four-day trial in January, Slider testified that his 80-year-old father must have downloaded the child porn when he was visiting from Pennsylvania. However, prosecutors provided evidence from a digital forensic evidence that the files were viewed after Slider set a personal medical appointment and logged into his bank account. Plus phone records proved his father was at home in Pennsylvania when the files were downloaded.
In addition to 20 years in prison, after his release, Slider will be required to wear a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet for 15 years and be registered as a sex offender.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.