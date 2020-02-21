Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for attacking Sarasota County deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man will spend the next eight years in prison for attacking a deputy with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
On April 9, 2019, the sheriff's office was called to South Venice and asked to transport Hosea Harrison III to Coastal Behavioral Healthcare in Sarasota for treatment.
At one point, Harrison became aggressive and the deputy, a 29-year veteran of the force, had to pull over on I-75 North. There the deputy was attacked and Harrison tried to grab his gun.
Luckily, three Good Samaritans were passing by and stopped, giving Harrison verbal commands to get off the deputy.
During Harrison’s trial, the deputy said he firmly believes had those Good Samaritans saved his life.
Harrison was sentenced Friday to eight year in prison for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and depriving an officer of means of protection and communication.
When he’s released, Harrison will be on probation for seven years with extensive conditions to monitor and maintain his mental health.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.