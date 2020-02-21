First Alert Weather: Florida winter is back

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big changes for the Suncoast today. The thin line of showers in the pre-dawn hours exits the area and winds pick up. We had an overnight low of 73 but that will likely become our high temperatures for the day and morning temperatures will fall into the 60′s and perhaps upper 50′s. In the afternoon a peek at the sun will bump the temperatures to the mid 60′s but the breezy north wind will bring in more cold air and prevent further daytime heating. The low of the day will likely be reached just before midnight. So two interesting weather events today; A high and low temperature for the day reached just after midnight and just before midnight, and the morning temperatures drop of nearly 15 degrees in just a few hours.
Winds will be strong today and Small Craft Advisories and Rip Current Advisories are up. With the cold north wind continuing through the night our morning will hit 38 degrees when factoring in the wind chill. The actual air temperature will be in the mid to upper 40′s. Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the low 70′s and upper 70′s on Sunday. The next cold front and rainstorms will arrive on Wednesday.
