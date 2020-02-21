City of Sarasota Mayor concerned about upcoming Gulfstream Ave and U.S. 41 roundabout project

Mayor Ahearn-Koch said the issues caused at the Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41 intersection with the lane closure show just how important the intersection is. She said because of this she thinks they should put a pause on the upcoming construction project for a roundabout at that intersection. The mayor said the city has nearly doubled over the past couple of years and she doesn't believe the current plan would account for the growth they're seeing. She hopes to have a meeting with city officials and FDOT about the other options out there other than the current roundabout plan for that intersection.