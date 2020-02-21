Bradenton moves forward on Riverwalk extension, releasing renderings

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton City Council is moving forward on a new vision for the Riverwalk.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the Council unanimously voted to take another step towards construction on the first and second phase of the Riverwalk extension.
The Bradenton City Council just approved a 30 percent design site plan that will transform a vacant lot of greenspace to a mangrove boardwalk, a new park and even new use of the pier off of 14th Street East and Second Avenue East.
City officials have already completed the plans for the first phase, now they’re working on designing the second phase of the Riverwalk project.
The first phase covers the Downtown Bradenton area. The second phase will go from Manatee Memorial Hospital to the grass lot near Mineral Springs Park.
The initial plan for this land was to build apartments like the ones that are under construction adjacent to this lot, but the controversial decision was changed when the community showed out in numbers to keep this space green.
“We’re going to eventually connect Braden Castle, all the way to Downtown [Bradenton,]" said Councilman Bill Sanders. "So you’d be able to bicycle, walk, golf cart, all the way from that area clear to Downtown. So it’ll mix everybody together.”
The next step will be to get the proper permitting for this area. Those documents are on the agenda to be submitted on April 2.
The start of construction on phase one is scheduled for the first of August.
The renderings are below.
