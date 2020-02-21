Big chill is on for the Suncoast as cold front blows through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have been blessed with beautiful beach weather all this week with highs in the 80′s but that is about to come to an end.
Winter which has been absent lately will be blowing back in behind this front on Friday and sticking around through Saturday. The cold front will move through early Friday morning bringing clouds and a slight chance for a few showers mainly in the morning.
The preferred clothing of short pants, short sleeve shirts and flip flops lately will be replaced by jackets, sweaters and boots with the fur on Friday. Winds will be out of the north through the day blowing at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Highs on Friday will be some 20 degrees cooler than it has been. The high on Friday will only reach into the low to mid 60′s.
Friday night expect temperatures to fall quickly and be in the mid 50′s by 8 p.m. and with windy conditions it will feel even cooler.
Saturday morning we start off cold with lows in the mid 40′s for most an a wind chills possibly as low as the upper 30′s from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
It’s play ball on Saturday afternoon at CoolToday Park in North Port and Lecom Park in Bradenton as spring training begins. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the games but it will be cool with game time temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s and breezy conditions still holding on.
Not as cold Saturday night and Sunday morning but still cool with lows in the low to mid 50′s. The high under partly cloudy skies Sunday will be in the mid 70′s.
It will stay warm through Wednesday next week and then another cold front will bring the chill back to the Suncoast.
