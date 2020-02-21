Alzheimer’s support group on the Suncoast helping a couple from St. Petersburg

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Once a month, Trey and Theresa Pippen come to the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center for an Alzheimer’s disease support group.
The group is specifically for people with Mild Cognitive Impairment, which is considered the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.
Theresa used to be an accountant and was having trouble remembering things. She went to a neurologist and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an early age of 49.
“I found that she was having trouble with basic math. She couldn’t count by five she forgot and her multiple multiplication tables. So these are all things that I didn’t know. You wouldn’t know by looking at her that she has Alzheimer’s disease,” said Trey Pippen.
The Pippen's have been coming to this support group for about six months and say it's been truly helpful
“We found the support group here in Sarasota. That’s been very beneficial to us to have others who are the same age and relate to us, for Theresa and for me as a caregiver”. said, Mr. Pippen.
“We see new people come in and it’s getting closer and closer. There are a lot of people who need the help”. says Theresa Pippen
The Pippen’s started a YouTube channel to share Theresa’s Alzheimer’s story and to tell as many people as the can to get tested for the Alzheimer’s disease gene. Early detection can go a long way.
If you want to join this particular Alzheimer's support group or to find one that's right for you
