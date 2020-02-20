Upcoming meeting in Newtown aims to teach people how to manage their money

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and The Manatee Community Federal Credit Union will host an open house Thursday, February 20th to educate residents about the low-cost financial services available to them.
The open house will be from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex. There, people will learn about a variety of things like banking, how to save money, and how to better manage their money. Attendees will also be able to pre-qualify for the reliable ride initiative, which gives people a low-interest vehicle loan.
"With certain kind of credit criteria's, going to a regular dealer to get a car is really, really taxing for someone who has less than perfect credit. So, this percentage rate will stay at one particular rate for just about everyone who can't afford otherwise to get a car," said Rowena Elliot, who is the Redevelopment Specialist for the City of Sarasota's Economic Development Office.
As part of the reliable road initiative, the city will also host an all-day car sale at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex on March 14th. There, low income residents will work with the credit union’s auto advisers to help with car negotiations.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.