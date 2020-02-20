Sewer construction project on Bradenton Beach causing major traffic headaches

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very big issue on and around Bradenton Beach all day long. It’s something that is frustrating a lot of people.
Gulf Drive South was a mess for most of today, and it was the same scene on Cortez Road getting onto the island. Bumper to bumper traffic causing huge delays. The Cortez Bridge traffic cam showing the problem this morning.
The problem, a sewer construction project on Gulf Drive South, that's on top of the usual seasonal traffic. Crews allowing only one lane of traffic at a time in between the work.
Jeffrey O’Connell owns Bunny & Pirates near the Cortez Bridge. He says he’s never seen traffic this bad. His usual four-minute drive to work is now an hour-and-half, so he’s opted to use his golf cart.
“If you’re going to do construction during season, especially something like that on the beaches why not do it at night when the traffic is less," said O’Connell. "Because you have enough coming out to the beaches anyway, it’s that time of the year.”
“Don’t be frustrated, realize that it’s only temporary and at some point in the not too distant future you will have a better road and a safer road,” said Brian Rick, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation.
In a tweet from Manatee County they say this work on Gulf Drive South should be done very soon. They could not be reached for a comment.
