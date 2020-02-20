Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launches program that offers inmates support after jail

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has launched a re-entry navigators program in hopes of helping inmates better transition back into society.
The mission of the two re-entry navigators is to help guide inmates in the jail and on the outside. SCSO says it’s the first known program of it’s kind in Florida. The idea for the navigators was modeled after a correctional facility in another state.
The addition of these two new team members goes hand in hand with the re-entry pods that were launched last year at the jail. Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight says the goal is to help end the revolving door of recidivism for lower level offenders and eventually reduce crime.
"For many of these people that we're releasing from this facility it's like climbing a mountain for them," said Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight.
The transition back into society can be difficult for many inmates upon their release.
"The re-entry navigators are on the other side of the door when an inmate walks out of the facility, for what we hope is the last time," said Knight.
They’ll help provide resources for inmates in the real world.
"They need a little bit of a hand holding in regards to finding a job... having that person that they can trust," said re-entry navigator Fernando Rivera Lugo.
A team of people looking to guide inmates through services or even help them find a job. The goal is to help inmates get the skills they need to re-enter society.
“I may be the only person that they have right now. I may be the only person in the past 10 years that they have to be their support. That’s why somebody like myself and Fernando are important,” said re-entry navigator Michelle Louis-Schnakenberg.
"They will be members of society that will actually bring what they need to bring to society," said Rivera Lugo.
Taxpayers won’t be fitting the bill for the re-entry navigators program. Sheriff office representatives say they received a grant to cover their cost through the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
SCSO representatives say this program, similar to the re-entry pods, is voluntary.