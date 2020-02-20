Rollerblader killed when speeding car loses control in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (Sun Sentinel) — Authorities say a woman who was rollerblading along a path in South Florida was killed when a speeding car lost control and hit her.
Pompano Beach spokeswoman Sandra King says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon. The driver and passenger in the car were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
She says the car hit a tree sideways, ejecting the man and the woman. The rollerblader was dead at the scene and authorities couldn’t even guess her age because she was left unrecognizable.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.