Friday’s cold front to bring the cold but not much rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter is not quite done with the Suncoast yet as jackets and sweaters will be needed on Friday night and Saturday morning. The cold front will blow through early Friday morning bringing clouds, wind and much cooler weather our way through Sunday morning. There is only a slight chance for a passing shower or two as the front moves through the Suncoast.
This recent spate of warm weather will last through Thursday. Thursday we will see some fog in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies through the day with only a 10% chance for an inland shower. The high on Thursday will be in the low 80′s and winds will switch to the SW at 10 mph in advance of the cold front.
Thursday night we may see some sea fog rolling in but otherwise increasing cloudiness with a 30% for some overnight showers as the cold front moves in. Winds will pick up out the the NNW and switch to the NNE at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph on Friday.
The low on Friday will be in the upper 50′s and it won’t warm up much from there through the day. The skies will be cloudy on Friday and it will be windy and chilly. The high on Friday only in the mid 60′s for most.
Grab your jacket if your heading our Friday night, it will be cold with temperatures falling into the low 50′s around 8 p.m. and an NE wind at 15-20 mph will make it feel like the mid 40′s.
If you have an early tee time Saturday morning it’s going to be cold. Lows inland will be in the mid 40′s and upper 40′s near the beaches. The wind chill will be in the upper 30′s through 9 a.m. for inland areas.
Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies but it will be cool with highs only in the upper 60′s and breezy conditions through the day. Winds will be strong enough that a small craft advisory will be in effect from Friday through Saturday.
Saturday night expect fair skies and lows in the low to mid 50′s which is typical for this time of year. Sunday looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70′s.
