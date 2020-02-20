First Alert Weather: Countdown to the return of winter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A front, which is stationary just to our north, will receive another push of cooler air and slip into the Suncoast tomorrow morning. Until then, we will stay on the warm and humid side of the front and today the weather will feature morning clouds and patchy light fog with a slight chance for light drizzle. The clouds will part early and sunshine returns. The sun will drive temperatures into the low 80′s again today. As the front begins moving our skies cloud up this evening and winds pick up a bit. The front, along with a broken line of weak showers, moves past early tomorrow. Things will then rapidly change.
Tomorrow the winds will pick up and boating will become challenging. At the very least an Exercise Caution statement will be required for marine interests and Small Craft Advisory is not out of the question. The gusty north wind will draw down colder air and our Friday high temperatures may be reached just after midnight tonight. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 60′s tomorrow but the clouds will part and overnight clouds will give way to sunny skies. The weekend will remain breezy, at least for Saturday and temperatures will return to the 70′s. The next chance for rain comes mid-week next week.
