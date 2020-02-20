First Alert Weather: Countdown to the return of winter

Tomorrow the winds will pick up and boating will become challenging. At the very least an Exercise Caution statement will be required for marine interests and Small Craft Advisory is not out of the question. The gusty north wind will draw down colder air and our Friday high temperatures may be reached just after midnight tonight. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 60′s tomorrow but the clouds will part and overnight clouds will give way to sunny skies. The weekend will remain breezy, at least for Saturday and temperatures will return to the 70′s. The next chance for rain comes mid-week next week.