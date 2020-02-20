Fire causes major damage to rental unit on Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Renters in a unit on Anna Maria Island will need to find a new place to stay after a fire on Wednesday.
Officials say the rental unit on North Shore Drive has an upstairs that was being rented by six people from Chicago and a downstairs that was vacant. The fire started in the downstairs level and the cause remains under investigation.
The downstairs unit was damaged by the blaze and the upstairs unit was damaged by smoke. No one was hurt, but fire officials say the renters will not be able to stay in the upstairs unit because of the damage.
