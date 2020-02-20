Deputies: Man arrested for child porn may have exposed himself on local beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies who arrested a Sarasota man on child pornography charges Thursday say they believe he may also be the man who’s been exposing himself to people at local beaches.
The sheriff’s office began investigating in December 2019 after an IP address connected to a home on the 2000 block of Sun Home Street in Sarasota was uploading child porn. Deputies say 65-year-old Gerald Nicolas lived at the home and downloaded the images.
When deputies went to Nicolas’ home, they say he answered the door, sighed and said, “What a bummer.” Though they questioned him, deputies say he invoked his right to an attorney.
A search of his electronic devices uncovered 50 images of child porn, according to deputies, who charged Nicolas with 50 felony counts of child porn possession.
Nicolas is being held without bond and deputies say based on their ongoing investigation they believe Nicolas may be the man who’s been exposing himself to people at local beaches.
If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900.
