Crews cut roof off vehicle after car goes into water during I-75 North crash

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - An accident that left a vehicle under water partially closed I-75 North Wednesday night.
The accident happened before 9pm near milemarker 188. North Port officials say one vehicle was involved and it went into water.
Crews had to take the roof off the vehicle to get one patient out, who was taken under a trauma alert to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
I-75 North was partially closed as crews worked at the scene. It has since re-opened.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.