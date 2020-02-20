Advanced Disposal Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) _ Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.
The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $400.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.6 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.6 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.
Advanced Disposal Services shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.08, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.
