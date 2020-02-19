Police: 2 women killed when car fell off Florida ferry

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two women have been discovered in a car that rolled off a ferry into a deep shipping channel in South Florida.
News outlets report they were found Tuesday in the blue Mercedes-Benz, which fell from the Fisher Island ferry and sank in Government Cut.
Police said Wednesday that the vehicle has been recovered from the water.
The Coast Guard is investigating how the car fell from the ship, which carries people and cars back and forth from exclusive Fisher Island.
Police identified the victims as 63-year-old Emma Afra of Miami and 76-year-old Viviane Brahms of New York.
