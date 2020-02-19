Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and No. 8 Florida State pulled away in the second half, beating Pittsburgh 82-67. Williams, a freshman forward, scored in double figures for the 10th time this season as the Seminoles improved to 14-0 at home. Au’Diese Toney had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Xavier Johnson added 12 points and seven assists for Pittsburgh, which has lost six of its last eight games.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored a career-high 24 points, Andrew Nembhard added 17 and Florida beat Arkansas 73-59 for their 11th victory in the last 12 meetings. The Gators also extended their winning streak against the Razorbacks in Gainesville to 14. Arkansas hasn't won in the O'Connell Center since 1995. The Hogs played their fifth consecutive game without preseason All-SEC selection Isaiah Joe, who had arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right knee two weeks ago. Mason Jones led Arkansas with 21 points. The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 19 before faltering several chances to tie the game in the second half.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman is awake and talking to doctors after his harrowing accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500. His injuries have not been disclosed. That Newman was hospitalized was a rarity because NASCAR drivers are so used to walking away from frightening accidents. NASCAR has made considerable safety improvements in the nearly two decades since Dale Earnhardt died on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. There have been many spectacular accidents since Earnhardt, but a Cup driver has not been killed in a crash since his death.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Drafting, blocking and bumping are essential elements of racing on NASCAR's fastest tracks. When Ryan Blaney pushed fellow Ford driver Ryan Newman in the final lap of the Daytona 500, it was something both men have done hundreds of times on superspeedways. The maneuver is delicate, and a few inches can turn victory into chaos. Blaney's push sent Newman angling back into traffic, setting off the most violent wreck in Daytona since Dale Earnhardt's death in 2001. Newman remained hospitalized Tuesday.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — American Jack Sock earned his second tour-level victory since the start of 2019 by overcoming a match point to beat defending champion Radu Albot in three sets in the first round at the Delray Beach Open. Sock missed much of last year with a thumb injury and made the tournament as a wild card. His eyes welled with tears after his first win of 2020. Top-seeded Nick Kyrgios withdrew before his first match because of a lingering right arm injury. No. 2-seeded Milos Raonic won 96% of his first-serve points and defeated Denis Istomin in straight sets.
UNDATED (AP) — Chris Bosh isn't hiding his frustration about not being a finalist for this year’s enshrinement class for the Basketball Hall of Fame. The former Miami and Toronto forward released a video statement using some version of the word “disappoint” no fewer than 15 times in 5 minutes. Bosh was a surprising omission last week from the class of eight finalists announced by the Hall as still being under consideration for enshrinement this year. He is one of 13 players in NBA history to average 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in a career that included at least 11 All-Star selections. The other 12 are all in the Hall.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Versatile newcomer Jonathan Villar is expected to be an ironman in the Miami Marlins' lineup, even if they don’t know where. Villar played in all 162 games last year for the Baltimore Orioles, mostly at second base and shortstop. But the Marlins will give him a spring training tryout in center field because they have little experience there and consider him their best athlete. Villar's seven-year career has included eight games in center, most recently in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He has been mostly a middle infielder but has also played third base and left field.