FWC extends catch and release until May 2021 due to red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission does not have the best news for anglers.
Under an Executive Order, FWC extended catch-and-release measures for red drum, snook and spotted seatrout until May 31, 2021 in all waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
The initial order was put into place following the prolonged red tide that occurred from November 2017 through mid-February 2019 and was then extended through May 2020. This is the second extension and FWC says the “temporary regulation changes were made to help conserve these popular inshore species.”
For more on the recreational regulations for saltwater fishing, follow this link.
