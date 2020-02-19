First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather to start with another warm and humid afternoon. Cooler air in on the way.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm and humid air is over the area this morning and a scattered shower or two is possible into the afternoon. Cloudy skies start the day then skies will become partly sunny. It will be another warm afternoon with a high in the low 80′s. An afternoon sea breeze will develop and any showers that form later in the day should be inland along the inland edge of the west wind. Tomorrow will be drier but showers will become possible again tomorrow night and Friday morning. This will be due to a cold front moving past the area. The front will bring rapid changes to our weather starting Friday.
A breezy north wind on Friday will draw down cooler and drier air. Friday night lows could dip into the upper 40′s in inland locations and widespread low 50′s will be likely. The winds could lead to hazardous boating conditions. Winds will stay elevated on Saturday but, even with sunny skies, temperatures will struggle to make it to the lower 70′s. Winds subside on Sunday and we warm to the upper 70′s, above the normals once again.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.