First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather to start with another warm and humid afternoon. Cooler air in on the way.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm and humid air is over the area this morning and a scattered shower or two is possible into the afternoon. Cloudy skies start the day then skies will become partly sunny. It will be another warm afternoon with a high in the low 80′s. An afternoon sea breeze will develop and any showers that form later in the day should be inland along the inland edge of the west wind. Tomorrow will be drier but showers will become possible again tomorrow night and Friday morning. This will be due to a cold front moving past the area. The front will bring rapid changes to our weather starting Friday.