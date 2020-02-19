Cold front to bring winter back to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bikinis and flip flops for 2 more days and then big changes are coming. We can expect near record breaking warmth to continue through Thursday here along the Suncoast and then break out the parkas as chilly weather moves in for a couple of days only.
The forecast on Wednesday is calling for some patchy fog in the morning than partly cloudy and warm through the day with a high of 83 degrees.
Thursday we start out warm with a low of 67 and warm to 80 by the mid afternoon. There will be some sun mixed with some clouds occasionally. It will be a bit breezy on Thursday as winds pick up out of the SW in advance of the cold front.
A storm system will develop and move across the SE U.S. and eventually sweep a cold front through the area on Friday. This front will bring increasing cloudiness and a chance for a few scattered showers on Friday. The rain chance stands at 30% right now.
Winds will switch around to the NNE and it will get windy on Friday. Winds will be near 20 mph with higher gusts on Friday through Saturday morning. Small craft advisories will be up on Friday through at least Saturday morning.
Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 60′s under mostly cloudy skies. Friday night skies begin to clear and allow for a chilly start on Saturday with lows in the upper 40′s inland and low 50′s near the beaches. With a brisk wind out of the NE on Saturday morning it will feel cold.
It will be a cool start on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 50′s which is normal for this time of year. We should see plenty of sunshine and highs will top out in the mid to upper 70′s.
It says warm on Monday and Tuesday and then another storm system moves in late Tuesday with a chance for showers and then turning cooler Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.