Warm weather continues for a while then a cold front moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - February will go down as one of the warmest for the Suncoast as temperatures will continue to be well above average through Thursday. High pressure continues to maintain a stronghold over the Suncoast which will keep temperatures well above the average for this time of year. The average high is 73 degrees.
This beautiful beach weather will continue through Thursday and then a cold front moves in bringing an increase in cloudiness and a chance for a few showers throughout the day. An area of low pressure will be developing off the coast of NC and swing this front through the area mainly on Friday morning. It will turn breezy on Friday with some boating and beach advisories expected through the day.
We will dip back to Winter for about 36 hours and then a quick turn around by Sunday afternoon we will get warm again with a high of 76 degrees expected by Sunday afternoon.
The only problem I see over the next couple of days will be the prospect for some fog forming. With warm moist air in place and high pressure keeping skies generally clear may allow for some patchy fog to develop in the early morning both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We could even see some sea fog forming which would tend to move into the Gulf away from the coast.
The fog should clear out by 9 a.m. or so revealing partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with highs in the upper 70′s near the beaches and low to mid 80′s away from the water.
Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph with a sea breeze developing during the early afternoon. This will help keep temperatures slightly cooler as the water temperature is at 73 degrees.
Wednesday look for more of the same and just a little more cloudiness on Thursday.
Highs on Friday will only warm into the upper 60′s with a wind out of the NNE at 15-20 mph it will feel much cooler. There won’t be much sunshine on Friday and we could see a few scattered showers as well.
Saturday we start off chilly with temperatures in the mid 50′s some low 50′s well inland. Saturday expect partly cloudy with a high around 70.
Sunday looks good with a high of 76 under partly cloudy skies and no mention of rain over the weekend.
