Virginia Tech seeks revenge on Miami

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 52 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DEJAN: Vasiljevic has connected on 36.3 percent of the 168 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last three games. He's also made 87 percent of his foul shots this season.