Senior Friendship Centers offer free tax prep help for people of all ages

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -If you need help filing your taxes, Senior Friendship Centers is the place for you.
They are offering free tax prep services for people of all ages from AARP IRS Certified volunteers. The help is offered in their library every Tuesday and Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Help will be available through April 14th. No appointments are necessary.
"Some low income seniors may not be able to afford to have their taxes done somewhere like H&R Block and others just really need the help. They can't figure out how to use turbo tax online. It may be confusing or complicated. So this way you have someone personal, one on one, who can help you with your taxes free of charge," said Crystal Rothhaar, who is the Communications Director of Senior Friendship Centers.
People are reminded to bring all the necessary items to file their taxes with them, like their ID, last year’s tax return, W-2 forms, and Social Security cards.
