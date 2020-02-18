Pittsburgh Pirates hold Fantasy Camp for Miracle League of Manasota players

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An exciting day for the kids from Miracle League of Manasota, as well as for the Pittsburgh Pirates players, coaches and executives.
Dozens of players from the league were hitting, throwing and catching. These special needs children learning baseball Monday afternoon from a large group of players and coaches from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“Everyone gets so much out of the time together,” said Bob Nutting, Chairman of the Pittsburgh Pirates. “These special kids, there’s so much where they are limited and to have a field where they can say this is yours, come out and play, this is for you today, just have fun.”
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirates Charities have been part of this in Sarasota for many years now and they support at least ten Miracle League organizations in Pittsburgh and in Florida. Manasota’s Spring season is starting up right now with the kids and the fall season features the adults.
“Our athletes are amazed at all this, they get a chance to walk around and talk to pro athletes," said Chris Cushman, Executive Director of the Miracle League of Manasota. "This is one of their special events of the year.”
In addition to getting up close and personal with their baseball heroes, the participants also received a jersey with their name on it. This day is also a big thrill for the Pirates players.
“I look forward to it every Spring, this is one of the cooler things that we do as a team" said Kyle Crick, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. "Anything to get the team out in the public and helping with anything is a goal achieved in our opinion, so we’re just happy to be here.”
