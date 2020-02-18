North Port Police officer and his K9 partner escape injury in car fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port Police officer and his K9 partner were able to escape injury when their vehicle started on fire Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Officer James Mills was conducting a traffic stop when his vehicle started smoking. Officer Mills got his partner, K9 Jett, out of the vehicle as North Port Fire Rescue responded.
Crews were able to stop the blaze at the engine compartment and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.