Florida man charged with DUI manslaughter in high speed crash that ripped vehicle in two

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 23-year-old man is now facing charges for a deadly crash in Southwest Florida.
Andy Gonzalez of Lehigh Acres was arrested Tuesday and charged with Driving under the Influence - Manslaughter for a fatal crash on December 18, 2019.
Troopers say Gonzalez was behind the wheel of a 2013 Honda CRV and was driving at a high rate of speed east on Lee Boulevard near Colin Avenue in Lee County when he went off the road, hitting two trees.
Gonzalez was ejected and sustained serious injuries.
His passenger, 23-year-old Roxana Castro of Lehigh Acres, was sitting in the right front passenger seat. The force of the crash ripped the CRV in two and Castro's seat became detached.
Castro was ejected with the seat and pronounced dead at the scene.
Gonzalez has been booked into the Lee County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.