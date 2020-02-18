First Alert Weather: Very warm weather continues until Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm and moist air is in place and morning clouds will give way to sunny skies. The combination of sunshine and southeast wind will bump our temperatures into the 80′s again today. It’s possible that inland communities, well east of the interstate, may see mid 80′s to even upper 80′s along the spine of the state. These warm temperatures will continue until Friday when cooler and drier air will move in. Morning clouds and afternoon sun will be a weather feature for several days, along with the possibility for patchy overnight and morning fog. A cold front will inch south over the next few days and the sudden starts and stops of its progress will trigger 10% chances for showers tomorrow and Friday.
On Friday the front will finally move south. The shift in winds will bring a breezy north flow that draws down cooler air. On Friday we will return to temperatures that are more seasonable. Temperatures 10 to 12 degrees cooler will be felt across the Suncoast for several days before we start to warm next work week. There will be a good chance for showers mid-week next week.
