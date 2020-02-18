Deputies: Apartment security guard fatally shoots man

ORLANDO, Fla. (Orlando Sentinel) — Authorities say a security guard at an Orlando apartment complex fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him.
The shooting happened early Tuesday in the Green Gables neighborhood. Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Yuri Melich says the guard told investigators three men approached him around 4:30 a.m.
The guard said one of the men was speaking a foreign language as he pointed the gun at him. The guard pulled a gun and fired. The man later died at a hospital.
Police are searching for the two men who were with the gunman.
No additional details were released.
