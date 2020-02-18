Capri Isles Bridge Replacement Project: Necessary but Causing Road Block for Area

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction is currently underway on the Capri Isles Bridge Replacement Project in Venice. This comes after the Florida Department of Transportation deemed it unsafe last year.
On the surface, it looked like nothing was wrong. However, underneath is where there were cracks and corrosion -leaving the City of Venice no choice but to make safety the number one priority.
"You can't ignore it. You can't just let it get worse before making repairs. You have to repair it,” Brian Rick, from the Florida Department of Florida, explained.
While this replacement is necessary, it's been a headache for those in the area. The bridge replacement project began in January - with detour signs on both the southbound and northbound entrances, as well as on Pinebrook and Auburn Roads.
"There are detour signs, but they don't really tell you where to go. People are still turning on Capri Isle Boulevard thinking maybe there's a detour up on that street, and then they hit the dead end and have to turn around,” Michael Cummings, the General Manager of the Capri Isles Golf Club told us.
This has also caused a big problem for the Capri Isles Golf Club right next door because not only is it hard to get here, but those signs make it seem like there’s no access to them.
"It's not something we could've avoided, but it just happened to start right at the beginning of our busy season. If it would've started earlier, maybe word gets out and people know ahead of time, but it was too late at that point,” Cummings explained.
Plus, they're also having many walk and even drive on their courses trying to get around.
"I think everybody around us is frustrated. They're creatures of habit,” said Cummings.
The Golf Club has now put up additional signs and fences, and has also tried to get the word out that they are open for business while the bridge is being replaced.
"But it's not going to happen tomorrow, so we're going to have to deal with this for the next few months, and time will pass," expressed Cummings.
In the meantime, remember to drive slowly and use caution in the area. We timed both detours, and it adds an extra 10 minutes, with traffic, to go completely around. The Capri Isles Bridge is scheduled to be reopened by the end of June.
