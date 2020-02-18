Boy Scouts of America filing for bankruptcy doesn’t affect the Suncoast troops

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The organization wanted to equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue to carry out Scouting’s mission for years to come.
The Southwest Florida Council of the Boy Scouts of America has dozens of Boy Scout troops within Sarasota and Manatee county.
The council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.
The CEO of the Southwest Florida council released a statement today that reads in part:
“We do not anticipate the national organization’s bankruptcy filing will have any direct impact on the local Scouting experience or your involvement with our Council..." said reg Greg Graham who is the Scout Executive and CEO of the Southwest Florida Council for Boy Scouts of America.
The national organization has established a dedicated restructuring website, www.BSArestructuring.org
