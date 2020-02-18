Bloomin' Brands: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28 million.
On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.
The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $130.6 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.14 billion.
Bloomin' Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.90 per share.
Bloomin' Brands shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 1% in the last 12 months.
