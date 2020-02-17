Money saving Monday: Presidents Day sales

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Shoppers can find great deals this Presidents Day.
Electronics, appliances, and mattresses are among some of the items with good discounts.
Dell home stores are offering 25-40% off, Best Buy has $20 off AirPods, and Amazon is offering 25-40% off Echo and Alexa Devices.
If you plan on buying any big items in the near future, Presidents Day may be a good day to do so because of the discounts.
Sears, Best Buy, and Home Depot are offering up to 40% off of their appliances as part of the holiday sale. Bed Bath &Beyond is offering up to 50% off of their items.
A lot of mattress companies are offering sales. Sleep King Mattress is offering up to $600 off. Online mattress stores are offering discounts as well. Amerisleep is offering $250 off mattresses plus two free pillows, DreamCloud is offering $200 off mattresses, and Puffy is offering $300 off mattresses plus a free pillow.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.