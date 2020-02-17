Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans. He's the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500 and as grand marshal, he had the honor of commanding drivers to start their engines. The presidential motorcade took to the track to join in a warm-up lap after he had told the crowd that the racers and their teams were competing “for pure American glory.” Trump made a grand entrance before the start of the race. He gave thousands of fans a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the track in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight.