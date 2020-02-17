First Alert Weather: Warm weather till Friday when the next front arrives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Aside from the chance for some patchy morning fog, the forecast looks tranquil for the next few days. It will be warm, however, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above the normal. Today will be partly sunny after the morning clouds mix away. A southerly wind will develop and our high temperature will get close to 82 degrees. Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in the mid 80′s and upper 80′s inland. The week will be dry with only a little patch fog possible.