Deadline to register to vote in the Presidential Primary is on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you want your voice heard in this year’s primary you have to register to vote by Tuesday.
We’re exactly a month away from thousands of voters casting their ballots in the presidential preference primary election. There are currently more than 500,000 voters registered in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
If you’re one of those people already registered make sure your name, address and signature are current on the voter record. If you’re not registered yet and want your voice heard, you have only a little over 24 hours left to do so.
Voters can chose from eight Democratic candidates on Election Day. And two Republican candidates including President Donald Trump. Florida is a closed primary meaning only those affiliated to a party can vote.
“Only registered Democratic voters will receive a Democratic ballot and have the opportunity to vote for those Democratic candidates. Or only Republican voters will receive a Republican ballot and have an opportunity to vote for those Republican candidates,” said Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, Ron Turner.
There are three ways to vote: early voting, voting on election day and mail in ballots. "We’re mailing more than 60,000 domestic vote by mail ballots for this presidential preference primary, said Turner.
That’s in Sarasota County and they currently have more than 320,000 people registered to vote across the county.
In Manatee County there are more than 255,000 registered voters as of Monday.
You can visit RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov to fill out the registration forms.