Bloomberg 2020 Campaign Office opens in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg opened several campaign offices in Florida on Saturday.
One of those offices is right here in Sarasota, near Central Avenue and Fruitville Road.
The Bloomberg campaign office opened to the public, drawing a crowd, including Florida State Senator Darryl Rouson.
The office opening came after field offices that were opened in Little Havana, St. Pete and Orlando.
The Bloomberg 2020 team plans to open 10 more in the coming days.
