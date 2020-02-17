After a weeklong, the LECOM Suncoast Classic comes to an end

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hundreds of professional golfers come to Lakewood National Golf Club for The weeklong tournament.
This golfing tournament is a qualifier for the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour. The winner of the Suncoast Classic could be a step closer to a PGA Tour.
Korn Ferry Tour identifies and develops those players who are ready to compete and win on golf’s biggest stage.
The Korn Ferry Tour points list replaced the money list prior to the 2019 season as the system to ascend to earn one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the end of the Regular Season in Portland.
“Winning doesn’t guarantee a tour card. Pretty much 95% of the guys who win the event will get their PGA tour card. It positioned you to have a very good chance I’m going to next level” says Kevin Prise, the Digital Manager for the PGA Tour.
The winner also takes home a piece of the $600,000 purse.
Many Suncoast natives who volunteered say it was great to get a behind the scene look of the Suncoast Classic
I just have to say I’m so impressed with all the behind-the-scenes work. On TV you don’t know everything that goes on behind the scenes behind the cameras it’s really interesting to see all the hard work into this"
LECOM organized this year's Suncoast Classic not only for golf fans but for everyone.
“So we really didn’t have a fan zone last year. So right at the entrance, you come in can you see vendors and sponsors a lot of van engagement type of activities. A lot of things for people to do that’s just not watching golf” said Justin Kristich who is the Tournament Director.
