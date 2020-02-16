Sarasota Bay hosts 10th annual Scallopalooza fundraiser

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bay hosted their 10th annual Scallopalooza fundraiser on Saturday and this year they were aiming to raise enough funds to help pay for multiple scallop releases.
This event took place at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota. Hundreds of people filled the room to support the Hardshell Clam Restoration.
Organizers say the scallop population has been drastically declining over the years, and they hope the money raised in this event can help raise scallops in Sarasota Bay.
To date, there have been more than 380,000 hard shell clams deployed.
Organizers say they also have about a million clams growing for release this year.
Clam filter millions of gallons of water everyday to clean up the and reduce excess nutrients that may contribute to red tide.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.