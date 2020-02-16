Florida AG grants reparations for wrongfully convicted man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Attorney General’s office has announced it was wrong to deny reparations to a Jacksonville man wrongfully convicted of murder.
On Saturday, officials granted a petition to compensate Nathan Myers, who spent 43 years in prison for a murder Jacksonville prosecutors said he didn’t commit.
A judge last summer granted Myers’ petition for reparations for his time in prison, but last month, the Office of Attorney General vetoed that court order.
That veto said that even though a judge determined there was clear and convincing evidence of Myers’ innocence, the judge was wrong.
The Times-Union reports the state should now pay Myers $2 million, the maximum allowed under the state’s Victims of Wrongful Incarceration Act, for his more than four decades behind bars.
