First Alert Weather: Warm weather continues with only slight rain chance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to provide a warm east flow of air which will bring the possibility of patchy morning fog. Sunday will be warm and mostly sunny to start with wind slackening in the afternoon. The second half of the day may cloud up just a bit as a low-pressure area and front moves into north Florida. The front will never bring us any cool air but there will be a slight chance for an overnight shower Sunday into early Monday.
By daylight on Monday the skies will be clearing and dry weather returns. Most of next week will be warm and humidity will return. By late next week, another front will approach and lower our temperatures to near normal for Thursday and Friday. The front will also bring us another small chance for showers. Next weekend looks nice with clearing skies and warm temperatures.
