First Alert Weather: Warm weather continues with only slight rain chance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to provide a warm east flow of air which will bring the possibility of patchy morning fog. Sunday will be warm and mostly sunny to start with wind slackening in the afternoon. The second half of the day may cloud up just a bit as a low-pressure area and front moves into north Florida. The front will never bring us any cool air but there will be a slight chance for an overnight shower Sunday into early Monday.