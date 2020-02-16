FAMU looks to extend streak vs UMES

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. AJ Cheeseman, Da'Shawn Phillip and Ahmad Frost have collectively accounted for 37 percent of Maryland Eastern Shore's scoring this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Florida A&M, MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Nasir Core have combined to account for 60 percent of all Florida A&M scoring.