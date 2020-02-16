1200 block of North Palm Avenue in Sarasota reopened

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 1200 block of North Palm Avenue in Sarasota has reopened following a traffic crash.
Police say that the driver of the vehicle and a pedestrian involved were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The northwest entrance of the Palm Avenue Parking garage, the alley between the ArArt Ovation Hotel, and Autograph Collection, the parking garage were also all closed down and they have also been reopened.
