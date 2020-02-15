Weekend weather looking good and warming up quickly

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weak cold front which moved through on Friday evening will switch the winds around to the NNE and pick up in intensity. This will bring in some slightly cooler and drier air for Saturday. Should be a real nice weekend.
Expect partly cloudy skies with a high around 75 degrees at the beach and upper 70′s inland. It will be breezy to start the day with winds out of the NE at 15-20 kts. out on the waters and then subside to 5-10 mph later in the afternoon.
Saturday night mostly fair and mild with a low in the upper 50′s inland and low 60′s along the coast. Sunday should be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s for most and generally light winds.
Monday through Thursday will be generally the same with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s and no real threat of any significant rain until we get to Friday.
The next cold front looks like it will be fairly strong bringing temperatures back down to more seasonal averages.
