Police searching for missing 40-year-old woman last seen in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff | February 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 3:29 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for a missing 40-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday night in Sarasota.

Police say Starsena Giles was last seen at her home in the 1100 block of 32nd Street around 10:00 p.m.

Giles is believed to be traveling on foot and police say she has a medical condition and is reportedly not taking her medication.

Giles is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white, pink and black colored sneakers.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or 911.

