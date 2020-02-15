Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins have never talked to one another about the 1988 dunk contest.They might be the only ones. It is still the dunk contest by which all other dunk contests are measured: Two All-Stars, at the peak of their powers, the players who finished first and second in that season’s scoring standings, going head-to-head to decide a winner. Jordan left the old Chicago Stadium that night with the trophy. To this day, many believe Wilkins was the rightful winner. Either way, it was a never-to-be-forgotten show — and this weekend the dunk contest is returning to Chicago.