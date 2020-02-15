First Alert Traffic: 1200 block of North Palm Avenue closed down in Sarasota following a traffic crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 1200 block of North Palm Avenue in Sarasota is closed down following a traffic crash.
Police say that the driver of the vehicle and a pedestrian involved were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The northwest entrance of the Palm Avenue Parking garage, the alley between the ArArt Ovation Hotel, and Autograph Collection, the parking garage are also all closed down.
Police are advising all drivers to avoid the area at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
