11 couples get married during group wedding on Valentine’s Day in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven couples celebrated Valentine’s Day by getting married on the holiday.
The Manatee County Clerk of Court hosted special group ceremony.
It happened around 2:00 p.m. at the gazebo in the front lawn.
Couples also received a printed photo, special certificate of marriage and cake after the ceremony.
This is the first year the circuit court decided to do a group wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day.
Officials say this is usually one of the busiest days of the year for couples getting married.
