11 couples get married during group wedding on Valentine’s Day in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff | February 15, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:15 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven couples celebrated Valentine’s Day by getting married on the holiday.

The Manatee County Clerk of Court hosted special group ceremony.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. at the gazebo in the front lawn.

Couples also received a printed photo, special certificate of marriage and cake after the ceremony.

This is the first year the circuit court decided to do a group wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day.

Officials say this is usually one of the busiest days of the year for couples getting married.

